ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.37. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.