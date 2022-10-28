OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OceanPal Stock Performance

OP remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 190,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

OceanPal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 2.84% of OceanPal as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

