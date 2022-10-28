Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Okta by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

