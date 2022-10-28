Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE OMC opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

