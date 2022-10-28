Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTLC stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 637,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.
About Oncotelic Therapeutics
