Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the September 30th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTLC stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 637,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.