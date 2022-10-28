Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $190.36 million and $13.50 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.71 or 0.07431375 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00084104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

