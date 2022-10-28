Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330,774 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Open Text worth $78,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,015.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.