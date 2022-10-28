Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $8.20 Price Target at Citigroup

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Price Performance

Opera stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $496.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.11. Opera has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 200.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

