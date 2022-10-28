OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OPGN opened at $0.19 on Monday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.15.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

