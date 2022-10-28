Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

