Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Guggenheim

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.58.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $76.96. 145,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.