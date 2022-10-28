OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.20

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $72.04 million and $65,554.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

