Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Short Interest Update

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHPAW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

Orion Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Orion Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.89.

Featured Stories

