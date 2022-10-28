Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Trading Down 3.7%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.10 and last traded at $86.04. Approximately 27,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,171,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.39.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after purchasing an additional 444,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

