Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 455,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

