Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.
Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 455,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after acquiring an additional 168,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,730,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 91,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.