Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22-$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PKG stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 12.09%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,645,000 after purchasing an additional 153,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 665,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

