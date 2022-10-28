Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

