Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Read More

