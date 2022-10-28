PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $678.87 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00022151 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $678.87 million and $30.02 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.63 or 0.31144511 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012164 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 342,267,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,228,213 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.