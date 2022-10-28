PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.0998 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and $954,555.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,184.38 or 0.30532067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011925 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

