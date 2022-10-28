Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pathward Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 162,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $243,103 and sold 1,750 shares worth $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

