Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after buying an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $333.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

