PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.11 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.68). 182,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 122,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.69).

PCI-PAL Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £36.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Wilson acquired 15,000 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £7,950 ($9,606.09).

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

