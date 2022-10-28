PennyMac Financial Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,911 put options on the company. This is an increase of 222% compared to the average daily volume of 2,455 put options.

PFSI stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,449 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

