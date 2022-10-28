Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 1,877,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

