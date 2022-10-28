Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.104, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNR opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

