Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEBO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,050. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $824.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

