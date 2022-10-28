Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $88,000.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $28.79. 15,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $162.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

