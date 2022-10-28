Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,620.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,365.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,117 ($13.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

