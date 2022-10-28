Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 200,793 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 5.66% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $365,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 18,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,898. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08.

