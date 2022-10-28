Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $85,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 123,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,081. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

