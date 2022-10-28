Personal Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,860 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $56,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 341.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $2,438,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 94,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,809. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

