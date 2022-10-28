Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $61.99 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $61,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.56. 287,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

