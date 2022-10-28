Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $93.56 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $93,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NEE traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $78.33. 222,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,079,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

