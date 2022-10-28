Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,936 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 154,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.6% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 119,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.06. 554,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,814,632. The stock has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.