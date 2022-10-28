Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 27,606 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $92.86. 265,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,404,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

