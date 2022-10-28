Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 3,371 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.29% of Albemarle worth $71,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.76. 25,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.09. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

