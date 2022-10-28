Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). 10,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Petards Group Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 million and a P/E ratio of 875.00.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

