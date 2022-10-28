PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

PG&E stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 256.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after buying an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,605,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,160,000 after buying an additional 2,238,603 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

