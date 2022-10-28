Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 33,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

