Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.47 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $83.47 million and $60,517.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,399,530 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

