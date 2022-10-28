Platform Technology Partners Acquires 43 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,950. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

