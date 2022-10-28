Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,021 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMT traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.51. 6,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,651. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.86. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.21.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

