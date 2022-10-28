Platform Technology Partners Trims Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Twitter were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Twitter by 31.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twitter Price Performance

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.70. 140,831,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,039,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

