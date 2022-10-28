Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 156,802 shares.

Plexus Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

