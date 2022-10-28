Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to ~$9.42-9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Polaris also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.45.

PII traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 766,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

