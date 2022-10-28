Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-16% yr/yr to ~$9.42-9.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. Polaris also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.45.

Polaris Price Performance

PII traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 766,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $980,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.