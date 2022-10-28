Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.
Shares of PII stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 766,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66.
In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 8.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 312.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
