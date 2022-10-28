Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $100.59. 766,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 8.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 312.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

