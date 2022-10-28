Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.50

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $68.34, with a volume of 58712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday.

Popular Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth $1,446,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Popular by 148.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

