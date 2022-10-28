Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$145.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

PDS stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

