Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:PDS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. 4,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision Drilling by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

